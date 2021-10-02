Rookie Theegala goes after 1st PGA Tour win in Mississippi

AP National Sports

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Sahith Theegala is one round away from his first PGA Tour title in just his second start of his rookie season. The college star from Pepperdine had a 67 and has a one-shot lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship. Theegala started the day tied for the lead with Will Zalatoris and Nick Watney. It’s his first time in weekend contention and Theegala is handling his nerves and his game just fine. Cameron Tringale matched his career low with a 62. He was one shot behind in search of his first win. Also one back was Sam Burns and Denny McCarthy.