Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz leaves with chest injury

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has left the Badgers’ game against No. 14 Michigan. The team says Mertz and tight end Jake Ferguson went to the locker room with chest injuries. They have been ruled out for the rest of the game. Michigan’s Daxton Hill sacked Mertz on a third-and-9 play in the first series of the third quarter. Mertz was on the ground for a couple of minutes before heading to the sideline. After going into the medical tent, Mertz went to the locker room.