Bridgewater leaves game with concussion, replaced by Lock

AP National Sports

DENVER (AP) — Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been ruled out of the second half against Baltimore because of a concussion. Bridgewater was replaced by Drew Lock. Bridgewater beat out Lock for the starting job in camp. The 28-year-old Bridgewater was hurt just before halftime on a hit up the middle from Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh. Bridgewater was 7 of 16 for 65 yards and one score. Denver started 3-0 behind Bridgewater. He joined Peyton Manning as the only QBs in Broncos history to accomplish that feat.