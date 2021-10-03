Dolphins still sputtering on offense, costing them again

AP National Sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Different week, same story for the Miami Dolphins. When they got desperate, they could move the ball. Otherwise, they couldn’t. And a season that started with so much promise with a win at New England is already in trouble. Miami lost to Indianapolis 27-17 after managing just three points in the first three quarters. And that field goal came only after the Colts muffed an early punt and gave the Dolphins a short field to work with. By the time quarterback Jacoby Brissett and Miami got anything to click on offense, the deficit was simply too much to overcome.