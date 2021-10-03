Garoppolo after latest injury: ‘It’s getting real old’

AP National Sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo did his best to try to play through an injured right calf before finally calling it quits at halftime. Now Garoppolo is dealing with another early season injury that could force him to miss time. Garoppolo says he’s been “in this situation too many times” after getting hurt for the fourth time in five seasons that he began as a starter. He hopes only to miss a couple of weeks and what happens after that could depend on how well rookie Trey Lance plays in his place. Lance threw two TD passes in a 28-21 loss to Seattle.