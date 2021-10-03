Garoppolo injures calf and Montgomery hurts knee

AP National Sports

The Associated Press

San Francisco turned to rookie quarterback Trey Lance when starter Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a calf injury. Garoppolo threw a TD on the opening drive but struggled after that for San Francisco. Lance had played only seven offensive snaps the first three games in a situational role. The No. 3 pick in the draft started the second half for the 49ers on Sunday and finished 9 for 18 for 157 yards with two TDs, 41 yards rushing and a 2-point conversion run. Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a concussion and didn’t play in the second half against Baltimore. David Montgomery scored two TDs for the Bears before leaving with a knee injury.