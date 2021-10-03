Ohtani open to longterm talks with Angels in offseason

AP National Sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani says he is “very open” to negotiating a longterm contract with the club this offseason. Ohtani spoke before the Angels’ regular-season finale in Seattle, then led off with his 46th home run to reach 100 RBIs for the first time in the major leagues. Ohtani could have pitched on turn on the final day of the season, but opted to skip his final start. Ohtani is finishing his fourth season with the Angels and is signed through the end of next season.