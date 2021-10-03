Tottenham beats Villa 2-1 to end 3-match league losing run

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham ended a three-match losing run in the Premier League by beating Aston Villa 2-1. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s strike and an own goal by Matt Targett in the 71st minute shortly after Ollie Watkins equalized secured the win that eases the scrutiny on Nuno Espirito Santo heading into the international break. Tottenham has 12 points from seven games, two more than Villa. Tottenham had lost its last three league games by an aggregate of 9-1. Harry Kane remains without a goal for Tottenham in the league this season.