Hendon Hooker wins starting quarterback job at Tennessee

AP National Sports

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hendon Hooker has played well enough to finally earn the starting quarterback job at Tennessee. Volunteers coach Josh Heupel had left open the issue of who his starter is the past five weeks after initially naming Joe Milton to the job. But an injury to Milton opened the job up to Hooker. His performance in a rout of Missouri last weekend was enough for Heupel to finally be named the starter Monday. The Vols host South Carolina on Saturday. Hooker’s ball security helped sway his head coach. Hooker has eight TD passes and no interceptions as a starter.