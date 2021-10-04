Indians leave name behind as injury-riddled season ends

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians’ final season as the Indians ended sooner than fans hoped. Cleveland finished under .500 for the first time since 2012 as significant injuries to its pitching staff and manager Terry Francona’s health issues contributed to an 80-82 record. The team will be called the Guardians in 2022 and will inherit a 73-season drought without a World Series title. Before next spring, the club must address Francona’s future. The 62-year-old underwent hip and foot surgeries this summer. The team is preparing for him to return for a 10th season.