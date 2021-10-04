Kiffin apologizes for ‘get the popcorn ready’ interview

AP National Sports

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin has apologized for his abbreviated live pre-game interview with CBS. Before the Alabama game, Kiffin responded to a question from CBS reporter Jamie Erdahl by saying: “Here we go. Get the popcorn ready.” Then he flipped away the headset and trotted off without letting her ask another question. On Monday, Kiffin said the move was not premeditated and he got “caught up in emotions.” He says that he reached out to Erdahl to apologize.