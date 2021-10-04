Kylian Mbappé reveals he told PSG in July to wanted to leave

AP National Sports

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has confirmed he told Paris Saint-Germain he wanted to leave the club in July. He made the comments in an interview released Monday by French broadcaster RMC. Mbappé was subject to reported bids from Real Madrid approaching 200 million euros ($230 million) in August as he entered the last season of a five-year contract with PSG. Mbappé says he asked to leave and wanted PSG to get a transfer fee to sign a quality replacement. He says he wanted to leave on good terms and told PSG “If you don’t want me to go, I will stay.”