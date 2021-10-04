Orioles endure 110-loss season, have ‘lot of work to do’

AP National Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — A look around the AL East reveals the daunting path ahead for the rebuilding Baltimore Orioles. Four teams in the division won at least 91 games this year, and then the Orioles were in the cellar with a record of 52-110. Baltimore had separate losing streaks of 14 and 19 games and finished 39 games out of fourth place. Only one other team in baseball finished that far out of first. The Orioles can hope the worst is behind them. The team does have two of the game’s top prospects in catcher Adley Rutschman and right-hander Grayson Rodriguez.