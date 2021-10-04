Preds assistant Todd Richards recovering from heart attack

AP National Sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville assistant coach Todd Richards is recovering from a heart attack. The Predators announced Monday that Richards, a former Minnesota and Columbus head coach, had the attack Friday. Richards has been released from the hospital and is resting at home in Nashville. The Predators say he is expected to make a complete recovery. The Predators hired the 54-year-old Richards in October 2020 as an assistant to coach John Hynes. Richards joined the Predators after four seasons as an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning, including winning the 2020 Stanley Cup and the Presidents’ Trophy for the 2018-19 season.