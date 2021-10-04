St. Bonaventure baseball coach Larry Sudbrook retiring

AP National Sports

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (AP) — St. Bonaventure baseball coach Larry Sudbrook is retiring following a 36-year career in which he posted the most wins in any sport in school history. Sudbrook’s retirement will be effective on Dec. 31. Assistant B.J. Salerno will serve as the program’s interim coach for the 2022 season. Sudbrook was a three-time Atlantic 10 Conference coach of the year. His 725 wins are the most in conference baseball history. The Bonnies won 20 or more games 22 times, and earned the school’s lone berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2004 under Sudbrook.