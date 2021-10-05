National player alleges sexual abuse in Australian soccer

AP National Sports

SYDNEY (AP) — Soccer authorities in Australia have urged players to make formal complaints in any cases of sexual misconduct after one of the country’s leading international goal scorers alleged she’d been groomed and harassed by senior players early in her career. Lisa De Vanna played 150 games for Australia and was second on the list of all-time of scorers for the women’s national team. She says she first experienced harassment, abuse and bullying in 2001 when she joined a national women’s squad at age 17.