Pirates GM Cherington: “seeds” planted to grow future winner

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington says he is seeing signs of improvement at the major-league level. The Pirates finished in last place in the NL Central for a third straight season while the organization focused on restocking talent at the minor league level. Cherington says the team’s relentlessness and 13-12 record over the final 25 games offered proof manager Derek Shelton’s message is getting through.