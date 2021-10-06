Browns’ Mayfield not blaming inaccuracy on shoulder harness

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Baker Mayfield was only accurate after his poor performance Sunday in Minnesota. Cleveland’s quarterback said he was terrible and he won’t get much argument. He finished 15 of 33 for 155 yards and missed on some potentially big plays, including a game-sealing touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. that instead became another confounding incompletion. Mayfield’s completing rate has fallen from 81 percent to 65 percent the past two weeks. He’s wearing a harness on his left, non-throwing shoulder, but Mayfield said it shouldn’t be bothering him. But he didn’t say that it isn’t as the Browns prepare to visit the Los Angeles Chargers this week.