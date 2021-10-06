Garoppolo not ruled out despite not being able to practice

AP National Sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s injured calf hasn’t healed enough for him to be able to practice but isn’t injured enough to rule him out of this week’s game for the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners began their practice week before a division showdown against Arizona with uncertainty about whether Garoppolo would be available after leaving last week’s game with an injured right calf. Rookie Trey Lance got the work with the starters Wednesday. Practice-squad player Nate Sudfeld was the other healthy quarterback. A decision on the starter will be made later in the week.