Kings’ Byfield placed on injured reserve with broken ankle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quinton Byfield was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, a day after fracturing his left ankle in a preseason game. Byfield, the second overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft, was hurt in the third period of the Kings’ 4-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. The 19-year old center hit the corner boards awkwardly during a collision with Arizona right wing Christian Fischer. Byfield was unable to put any weight on his left leg and was helped off the ice.