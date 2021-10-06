Matt Nagy makes Justin Fields No. 1 Bears quarterback

AP National Sports

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — After resisting the move in the past Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy has made Justin Fields his first-string quarterback going forward and has moved Andy Dalton into the backup role. Fields, the former Ohio State quarterback and first-round draft pick, had played against Detroit and Cleveland as the starter but only because of veteran Dalton’s knee injury. As recently as Monday, Nagy said Fields was still the backup but he has had a change of heart. Dalton is recovered from a bone bruise and has resumed practicing this week.