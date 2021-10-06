N Colorado reprimands Max McCaffrey for clipboard incident

AP National Sports

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — The University of Northern Colorado has reprimanded offensive coordinator Max McCaffrey for tossing a broken clipboard into the stands that hit a spectator during a game at Montana State. The Bears’ athletics department worked with Montana State and the Big Sky Conference to review the incident. The school concluded that throwing the clipboard to a fan as a souvenir showed “a lack of judgment but no malicious intent.” McCaffrey is the son of Northern Colorado head coach and longtime NFL receiver Ed McCaffrey. The Bears lost 40-7 to Montana State in Bozeman.