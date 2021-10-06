NFLPA asks league about search of Washington facility

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The NFL Players Association says it has sent a formal request to the league for information about Washington’s practice facility being searched by federal authorities last week. The NFLPA says the situation directly impacts player health and safety and that the collective bargaining agreement obligates teams to adhere to state and federal laws. A league spokesman declined comment. Head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion was put on administrative leave for what a Washington spokesman called an ongoing criminal investigation unrelated to the team. Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that federal law enforcement officials, including agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, served a search warrant at the facility last week.