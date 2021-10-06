No. 15 Coastal Carolina seeking 11th straight Sun Belt win

AP National Sports

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

No. 15 Coastal Carolina goes for its 11th straight Sun Belt Conference victory when it travels to Arkansas State this week. The Chanticleers will be seeking Thursday night to start 6-0 for a second straight season and have won 17 of their past 18 games dating back to 2019. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell knows during a quick turnaround, his team will lean heavily on what it’s doing well. That’s just about everything. The Chants have scored the most points in the Sun Belt and allowed the fewest. Quarterback Grayson McCall leads the Football Bowl Subdivision in completion percentage.