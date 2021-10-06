Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:25 PM

Packers still seeking opinions regarding Alexander’s injury

By BILL HUBER
Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers continue to consult with specialists on 2020 Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander’s injured shoulder in hopes of avoiding season-ending surgery. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Alexander probably won’t play Sunday at Cincinnati. It was a whirlwind of a day for the Packers. They reportedly had interest, but failed to acquire two-time All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore before the New England Patriots traded him to the Carolina Panthers. The Packers then signed cornerback Rasul Douglas off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content