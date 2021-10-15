Clemson holds off Syracuse 17-14 when late FG misses

By JOHN KEKIS

AP Sports Writer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — DJ Uiagalelei passed for 181 yards and one touchdown, Kobe Pace rushed for 76 yards and another score, and Clemson held off Syracuse 17-14. Clemson, coming off a bye week, played its first game as a team not ranked by the AP since November 2014 and held on for the victory after Syracuse place-kicker Andre Szymt missed a 48-yard field goal with 38 seconds left. Syracuse came into the game off two ACC losses decided on the final play of each game, and that seemed a possibility again on a night Orange tailback Sean Tucker continued his amazing season with 157 yards rushing on 22 carries.