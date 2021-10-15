Correa’s time: Late HR helps Astros top Bosox in ALCS opener

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning that helped the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in Game 1 of the AL Championship Series. Correa’s solo shot off Hansel Robles came with two outs and gave the Astros a 4-3 lead. Jose Altuve homered and drove in three runs for the Astros. Kiké Hernández hit two home runs, a double and a single for Boston. His solo drive in the ninth pulled the Red Sox within a run. Game 2 is Saturday afternoon at Minute Maid Park.