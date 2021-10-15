Miller, Meals serve as umpire crew chiefs in LCS

HOUSTON (AP) — Bill Miller will be the umpire crew chief for the AL Championship Series that starts in Houston and Jerry Meals will lead the crew for the NL Championship Series. The Boston Red Sox visit the Houston Astros on Friday night for Game 1 of their best-of-seven matchup. The Los Angeles Dodgers play at Atlanta on Saturday night to open the NLCS. Also working the ALCS are regular season crew chief Dan Iassogna, Laz Diaz, Rob Drake, Alan Porter, David Rackley and Jim Wolf. Diaz, Porter and Wolf were on the field for the NL wild-card game. Joining Meals for the NLCS are regular season crew chief Mark Carlson, Jordan Baker, Lance Barksdale, Tripp Gibson, James Hoye and Todd Tichenor. Meals, Baker, Carlson and Hoye worked the AL wild-card game.