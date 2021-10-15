Titans wide receiver Julio Jones ‘ready to go’ vs. Bills

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee wide receiver Julio Jones practiced for a third straight day Friday. So too A.J. Brown. The Titans will have their pair of Pro Bowl receivers available Monday night against the Buffalo Bills. Jones says he feels great and is ready to go. That matters because Jones is the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver that the Titans (3-2) traded for in June wanting to pair him with Brown. The duo started the first three games before Brown hurt a hamstring early in a win over Indianapolis. Jones had a hamstring tighten up later in the same game and has missed two games.