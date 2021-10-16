Dartmouth stays unbeaten with win over in-state rival UNH

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Nick Howard ran for three touchdowns, Derek Kyler passed for two and Dartmouth remained undefeated with a 38-21 victory over in-state rival New Hampshire. Kyler was 20-of-25 passing for 326 yards while Howard, the Big Green’s wildcat quarterback, rushed for 131 yards on 18 carries. All three of his touchdown runs came from 6 yards out. Kyler’s pass to Paxton Scott in the flat turned into a 52-yard score early in the third quarter and moved Kyler to third all-time in Big Green history with 34 career TD passes. Dylan Laube had TD runs of 75 and 53 yards.