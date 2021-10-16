IOC voices Olympic concern at FIFA’s biennial World Cup plan

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has finally expressed “concerns” about FIFA’s push for soccer World Cups every two years. Last month the IOC President Thomas Bach said “we will not interfere in this discussion.” That changed on Saturday when the IOC detailed the objections it shared with soccer stakeholders especially in Europe. Clashes in the schedule with other sports, the men’s World Cup overshadowing women’s editions of the tournament, and “a further massive strain” on athlete welfare were all cited. The IOC also noted FIFA was being criticized for not consulting its stakeholders properly.