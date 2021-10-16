Jerome Ford’s four TDs lead No. 3 Cincinnati over UCF 56-21

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jerome Ford rushed for a career-high 189 yards and four touchdowns to help No. 3 Cincinnati roll past UCF 56-21. Desmond Ridder passed for 140 yards and a touchdown as the Bearcats extended the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 24 games. Ford matched a career-long with a 79-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter. Freshman QB Mikey Keene passed for 141 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions for UCF. Coby Bryant had a 74-yard interception return TD for the Bearcats.