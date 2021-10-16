Norwich still waiting for first EPL win after home draw
NORWICH, England (AP) — Norwich’s wait for a first English Premier League win of the season goes on after a scoreless home draw with Brighton. At least Norwich earned a second point in its campaign to make it two games without defeat after losing its first six matches back in the top flight. While Norwich missed a chance to move off the bottom of the table, Brighton missed a chance to move higher than fourth, though its unbeaten in five consecutive league games.