Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker retiring

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker has announced his retirement. Baker, 68, had served in the role of president and executive director since January 2014. Jim Porter, 57, the Hall’s chief marketing and communications officer since April 2020, has been named president and will oversee all daily business operations. Baker will continue to represent the Hall of Fame at Ring of Excellence ceremonies honoring members of the 2020 and 2021 classes at NFL stadiums for the remainder of the presentation schedule.