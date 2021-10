PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Cole Smith completed 25 of 27 passes for 476 yards and four touchdowns and Princeton filled the stat sheet beating Brown 56-42. Smith’s passing total is the second highest in school history. Meanwhile, Collin Eaddy ran for career-high four touchdowns and gained 130 rushing on 15 carries. Brown’s EJ Perry threw for five touchdowns and 331 yards.