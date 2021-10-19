Astros awaken for 7 in 9th, beat Boston 9-2 to tie ALCS 2-2

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a tying home run in the eighth inning and the Houston offense awakened with seven runs in the ninth on Tuesday night as the Astros came back to beat the Boston Red Sox 9-2. That tied the AL Championship Series at two games apiece. Six outs from falling behind 3-1 in the best-of-seven series and facing a Game 5 in Fenway Park, the AL West champions instead guaranteed themselves at least one game back in Houston. The teams traded first-inning homers and then both pitching staffs put up six straight zeros on the Fenway scoreboard before Altuve’s leadoff shot in the eighth.