Dominant Ajax beats Dortmund 4-0 in Champions League

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax surged past Borussia Dortmund 4-0 to take a big step toward advancing to the Champions League knockout stage for the first time since the Dutch club’s run to the semifinals three seasons ago. A third win from three games gives Ajax a three-point lead in Group C ahead of Dortmund. Ajax took the lead in the 11th minute when Marco Reus deflected in Dusan Tadic’s free kick for an own-goal. Daley Blind made it 2-0 when Dortmund failed to clear the ball before Antony and Sebastien Haller extended the lead.