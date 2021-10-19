Giants place Andrew Thomas, C.J. Board on IR

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have placed starting left tackle Andrew Thomas on injured reserve along with wide receiver/kickoff returner C.J. Board. The Giants made the moves on Tuesday after both were hurt on Sunday in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Thomas, the fourth pick overall in 2020, has foot and ankle problems. He missed a game against Dallas the previous week because of a foot injury and sprained an ankle in the 38-11 loss Sunday. Board broke his arm on a kickoff return.