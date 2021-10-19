Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy diagnosed with lung cancer

MONTREAL (AP) — Former New York Islanders winger Mike Bossy says he’s been diagnosed with lung cancer. Bossy revealed the news in a letter to TVA Sports, the French-language network where he works as a hockey analyst. He will take leave from his job while undergoing treatment. The 64-year-old Bossy had 573 goals and 1,126 points over 10 seasons with the Islanders, helping the team win the Stanley Cup every year from 1980-83. He was named the league’s top rookie in 1978, led the league in goals in 1978-79 and 1980-81, and was the league’s MVP in 1982.