Holiday leaves Bucks’ season opener with bruised right heel

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has left the defending champions’ season opener with a bruised right heel. Holiday had scored 12 points before leaving in the second quarter of Milwaukee’s game with the Brooklyn Nets. The Bucks announced he wouldn’t return to the game. George Hill replaced Holiday in the lineup to open the second half. Holiday played 18 minutes and shot 5 of 7 from the floor to help the Bucks take a 66-59 halftime lead.