Raymond scores 1st NHL goal, Red Wings top Blue Jackets 4-1

By STEVE KORNACKI

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond made his first NHL goal a big one for the Detroit Red Wings, breaking a scoreless tie at 6:38 of the third period on the way to a 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 19-year-old Raymond, from Gothenburg, Sweden, was picked fourth overall by the Red Wings in the 2020 draft. He also assisted on Tyler Bertuzzi’s fifth goal of the season just more than two minutes after beating goalie Joonas Korpisalo, who stopped Detroit’s first 33 shots on net. Boone Jenner made it a one-goal game at 12:51, but Red Wings goalie Thomas Greiss and his defense preserved the lead. Vladislav Namestnikov and Adam Erne added empty-net goals for Detroit.