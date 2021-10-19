Sabres rally to beat Canucks, improve to 3-0

By JONAH BRONSTEIN

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson scored 23 seconds apart in the third period as the Buffalo Sabres rallied to beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Tuesday. Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons each added a goal and an assist, and Craig Anderson made 32 saves. After finishing in last place for the fourth time in eight seasons, the Sabres are 3-0 for the first time since 2008 and only the fifth time in franchise history. Bo Horvat and Justin Dowling scored for the Canucks in their second straight loss, and Thatcher Demko stopped 38 shots.