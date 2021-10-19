Stars’ Pavelski, Radulov edge Penguins 2-1 in shootout

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Pavelski and Alexander Radulov scored in a shootout to lift the Dallas Stars over the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1. Pavelski and Radulov both beat Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry with backhands to help Dallas end its season-opening four-game trip on a high note. Michael Raffl also scored his second goal of the season for the Stars. Goaltender Braden Holtby turned aside 27 shots in regulation overtime and stopped the Penguins’ Jake Guentzel and Kris Letang in the shootout.