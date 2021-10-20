AP sources: 6 C-USA schools apply for AAC membership

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Six schools from Conference USA, including UAB, Texas-San Antonio and Florida Atlantic, have applied for membership to the American Athletic Conference and are expected to be accepted by the end of the week. Two people with knowledge of the process tell The Associated Press that Rice, North Texas and Charlotte also have applied for membership. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league was not yet prepared to make its expansion plans public. The American was in the market for new members after three of its most successful schools, Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida, announced in September they would be joining the Big 12. The comings and goings will leave the American with 14 members, likely for the 2023 football season.