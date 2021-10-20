Hamilton expects newcomers to sustain Florida State success

BOB FERRANTE

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — As Leonard Hamilton begins his 20th season at Florida State, he has elevated the men’s basketball program from one of the worst in the Atlantic Coast Conference to one annually among the league’s top teams. Florida State is one of just three teams, joining Gonzaga and Michigan, that has advanced to the Sweet 16 in each of the last three NCAA Tournaments. The Seminoles have recruited and developed some of the nation’s top talent. Florida State has produced six NBA first-round draft picks since 2016. Among those are five-star recruits like Scottie Barnes and Patrick Williams, who both played one year in Tallahassee, as well as diamonds in the rough like Devin Vassell and Mfiondu Kabengele.