Alexis DeJoria tops NHRA Funny Car qualifying in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexis DeJoria topped Funny Car qualifying for second straight event Saturday in the Dodge/SRT NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. DeJoria took the No. 1 with her Friday pass of 3.896 seconds at 327.03 mph in a Toyota Camry. She’ll try for her second straight win Sunday. Brittany Force was No. 1 in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson topped the Pro Stock lineup and Matt Smith was the fastest in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the sixth of seven races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Force earned her 12th No. 1 qualifier this year and 32nd overall, with a 3.668 at 331.94.