Ferreira, Jara score to help FC Dallas beat Austin FC 2-1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira scored his career-high tying eighth goal of the season, Franco Jara also scored and FC Dallas beat Austin FC 2-1. Jara came on in the 80th minute and scored seconds later, putting away a volley off a ball-in that was re-directed by Austin’s Alexander Ring to give Dallas (7-15-11) a 2-1 lead. Diego Fagundez bent a ball from the near the corner of the area inside the far post to put Austin in front 1-0 in the 36th minute. Austin (8-20-4) played a man down after Hector Jimenez was shown a red card in the 58th.