ICC sets up review to help women’s cricket in Afghanistan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The ICC will review cricket in Afghanistan following the takeover of the country by the Taliban and a reported ban on women participating in the sport. A new working group including Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja will carry out the review of cricket in the central Asian country. Cricket Australia earlier this month postponed the scheduled one-off test against Afghanistan on Nov. 27. ICC chairman Greg Barclay says it will support “Afghanistan Cricket to develop both men’s and women’s cricket moving forward.”