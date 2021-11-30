Orioles reach 1-year deal with veteran 2B Rougned Odor

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a one-year deal with second baseman Rougned Odor. The team announced the move Tuesday night. The 27-year-old Odor spent last season with the New York Yankees, hitting .202 with 15 home runs and 39 RBIs in 102 games. Odor played seven seasons with the Texas Rangers before joining the Yankees. He’s hit just .234 for his career, but he’s produced plenty of power for a middle infielder. Odor hit 33 home runs in 2016, 30 the following year and then 30 again in 2019.