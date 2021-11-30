Mariners sign Cy Young winner Robbie Ray to $115M, 5-yr deal

SEATTLE (AP) — AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners have finalized their $115 million, five-year contract. Ray is coming off the best season of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays, going 13-7 with a 2.84 ERA and 248 strikeouts in 193 1/3 innings. A left-handed power pitcher, he topped the majors in strikeouts and led the American League in ERA, games started and innings pitched. He immediately becomes the ace of Seattle’s staff. Marco Gonzales, Chris Flexen and Logan Gilbert are also under contract for 2022 with an ascending Mariners team that went 90-72 last season and barely missed snapping the club’s 20-year playoff drought.